A snippet of Foxy Brown’s “Christmas Massacre” diss leaked last week and now the final track has been released.

As previously reported, Foxy was supposed to premiere her diss on Christmas Eve but canceled because of a reported death in her family.

Now nearly a month later, DJ Kay Slay got a hold of the final track.

Listen to Foxy Brown’s Lil Kim diss below.

Is it a hit or miss?