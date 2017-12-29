CLOSE
WATCH: Jay-Z Drops Star-Studded Ava Duvernay-Directed “Family Feud” Video

Ava Duvernay directs Jigga's new video starring Michael B. Jordan, Omari Hardwick, Thandie Newton & more

Jay-Z pulled out all the stops for the “Family Feud” video. The renowned Ava Duvernary directed the visual off the critically acclaimed 4:44 album.

As teased, Hova is in church getting to his confession on to a regal looking Beyonce.

Also, the clip spans generations and features a litany of actors incuding Michael B. Jordan, Omari Hardwick, Thandie Newton, Rashida Jones and more. A particular image of numerous powerful women sitting at a boardroom table is just plain dope.

Watch the video, if you’re down with TIDAL, which is free this week, below.

