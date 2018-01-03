CLOSE
Earl Sweatshirt’s Father Keorapetse Kgositsile Has Passed Away

RIP to South Africa's National Poet Laureate

Earl Sweatshirt‘s father, renowned political activist and poet Keorapetse Kgositsile, has passed away. He was 79. 

Kgositsile aka “Bra Willie,” who was South Africa’s national poet laureate, died on Wednesday (Jan. 3).

While living in exile from his native South Africa, Kgositsile had a son—Earl Sweatshirt, born Thebe Neruda Kgositsile—with Cheryl Harris, a law professor at UCLA

Sweatshirt has yet to comment.

Rest in power Keorapetse Kgositsile.

