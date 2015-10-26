Earl Sweatshirt Calls Drake a “Vulture” Over Kodak Black Co-Sign

Earl Sweatshirt has beef with Drake?

Not quite, but the deflected Odd Future rapper has noticed a trend within the artists Drake offers his co-sign to and how the credit always seem to revert back to the 6.

During his birthday celebration this past weekend, Drake was seen bouncing to newcomer Kodak Black’s breakout single “SKRT” on his private plane and the MC soon-to-be-formerly-known as Earl Sweatshirt wasn’t having it.

“Drake found Kodak Black?,” he sarcastically wrote before telling another fan “Drake can be a bit of a vulture on young rap ni**as and I don’t want Lil Kodak to be a victim of it.”

When cornered by another fan who scoffed that Earl couldn’t possibly bring awareness to an artist’s career the same way Drizzy couldn’t, he surprisingly didn’t get defensive and summarized his reason for the shade.

“I still feel like Drake overall statement isn’t ‘check out this new sh*t I heard’ it’s always self-serving,” he explained.

Take a look at Earl’s comments in the gallery below as well as the video for Kodak Black’s WSHH exclusive “SKRT.”

