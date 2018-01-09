CLOSE
HomeNews

Kendrick Lamar’s National College Football Championship Performance Was Epic

The TDE superstar rocked the halftime segment of the contest between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Leave a comment

Kendrick Lamar and his performance at Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park during halftime of the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Georgia and Alabama was a welcome surprise. Considering the political implications of having President Donald Trump at the game and the wave of excitement that grew after a new Black Panther trailer featuring the Compton star, the timing couldn’t have been more perfect.

Lamar ran through a high-energy set that included singles from his latest LP DAMN. The tracks “DNA.,” ELEMENT.,” and “HUMBLE.” were all definite crowd pleasers with attendees rapping along in the chilly Atlanta air while Lamar rocked hard in a heavy winter coat. He ended his set with the first single from the Black Panther soundtrack, “All The Stars” as the game resumed.

Alabama went on to win the title in a thrilling 26-23 victory over Georgia, much to the disappointment to home state fans.

Check out Kendrick Lamar’s set below.

Photo: Getty

college football , Kendrick Lamar , national championship , NCAA Football , newsletter

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close