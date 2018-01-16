50 Cent Refused Grandfather’s Request For A Trip To The Strip Club [VIDEO]

As reckless as 50 Cent can be, he has proven he has a good sense of judgment. The Queens native shared a story of denying his 84-year-old grandfather’s request to hit the strip club together.

In a recent sit down on Live With Kelly & Ryan, Fif detailed his annual trip with his granddaddy. “Yeah, every year because I’m not around a lot because I’m moving with everything else, I stop and go a few days with him and let him pick wherever he wants to go. So we went to Puerto Rico before they had the storm last season.”

During the last outing, Gramps had a rather interesting request that even took the G-Unit rapper by surprise. “He was asking me, ‘like, take me to one of those clubs, like where them girls at.'” 50 explained his hesitancy to take him to provide him with a champagne room experience. “I just didn’t know how that would go over. Like in the media.”

When asked by Kelly why he didn’t take him Jackson stuck to his guns saying “If I had my 84-year-old grandfather in the strip club? They’d go, ‘OK, 50’s finally lost it.’”

In other 50 Cent news, he recently confirmed that Street King Immortal is still being crafted and it will be as thrilling as Get Rich Or Die Trying.

