Kendrick Lamar & TDE Field Publishing Deal Offer Worth Millions?

Kendrick Lamar‘s pen game has long garnered respect for its vivid imagery and impactful storytelling, and his current publishing deal is close to expiring. Billboard reports that sources tell them that the Compton lyricist and the Top Dawg Entertainment camp are entertaining talks of a publishing deal that could be worth millions.

Billboard writes:

Top Dawg Entertainment, which manages the rapper-songwriter, is considering offers between $20 million and $40 million, sources tell Billboard; the value would depend on the terms of the deal. One bidder has offered $28 million, a source tells Billboard, while another source cited a $23 million offer that included $11 million upon signing. Such offers would likely be for Lamar’s entire catalog, but the terms Lamar’s camp is seeking weren’t clear.

The deal would be quite the haul for TDE and for whatever publishing company decides to fork over the dough considering Lamar is one of the biggest acts across several music genres today.

