LeBron James Debuts “Big Taste” In New Sprite Commercial

LeBron got flavors for all sports seasons

Seems like LeBron James really is striving to one-up Michael Jordan in his career as like the G.O.A.T. before him, LeBron is now transitioning from basketball to baseball… in a Sprite commercial anyway.

Dubbing himself as “Big Taste” LeBron takes the mound as a Sprite specialist looking to strike out the Thirst. Could this be a sign that LeBron is going to bolt from Cleveland this offseason? Remember last time he made a commercial that he signed with a football team he bounced to Miami. Just saying.

Either way it’s actually a pretty clever and entertaining commercial.

Check it out below.

Photo: Getty for Sprite

hip hop news , Lebron James , VIDEO

