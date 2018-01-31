Drake Breezes Past Jay-Z For Most Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 Tracks In Hip-Hop

Drake and his recent Scary Hours single drop was another well-received moment for the Canadian superstar, with the tracks “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity” showing him in top form. The release of the tracks were both top 10 Billboard Hot 100 debuts, which pushes him past Jay-Z as the rapper with the most Billboard Hot 100 top 10 releases.

Billboard writes:

Drake makes history on the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Feb. 3), tallying his 21st and 22nd top 10s, pushing him past JAY-Z for the most Hot 100 top 10s among rappers.

As previously reported, Drake’s “God’s Plan” blasts onto the Hot 100 at No. 1. The song arrived Jan. 19, along with fellow new track “Diplomatic Immunity,” which enters at No. 7. (Drake is the first act to have twice debuted two songs in the chart’s top 10 simultaneously; he first doubled up with a pair of top 10 debuts on April 8, 2017.)

In other Drake news, a recent Instagram shows that he’s nothing if not self-aware and savvy enough to poke holes even in his own legend, sometimes taking the steam out of his detractors trying to dull his shine.

In a new Instagram post, Drizzy shows off the first press kit he shopped prior to getting signed, which includes a dated reference of being a hot topic of discussion via Hip-Hop message boards.

“This was my first press kit…my accolades in an attempt to get signed were 30 registered fan clubs, over 800 topics on message boards, and performing at Chris Bosh private bday party,” Drake wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

Photo: WENN.com