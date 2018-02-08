Justin Timberlake’s Air Jordan 3’s Will Be Available At NYC Pop-Up Shop

Unless you’ve been off of social media grid for the past few days you’d know that Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Halftime Show caught all kinds of failing grades, but the one gold star he did get was for his choice of sneakers.

To sneakerheads tuning into the game limited edition “JTH” Jordan III‘s were the highlight of his performance and while almost everyone missed out on the quickstrike drop on Nike’s SNKRS app, they might have a chance to cop a pair after all.

JT will be opening up a pop-up shop this weekend in New York City in support of his latest project, Man of The Woods, and not only will the “JTH” 3’s be available but heads will also have the chance to copp the Air Jordan III “Tinker Hatfield” joints as well.

The pop-up shop will open up shop on February 9th but no words yet on location or time. Best believe when those details do drop the hypebeast will swarm the area in droves.

Photo: Jordan Brand