CLOSE
HomeNews

Donda’s House & Skyline Council Illinois Will “Heart-Bomb” Kanye West’s Childhood Home

Kanye West's childhood home in Chicago will be "heart-bombed" on Valentine's Day.

Leave a comment
Jay-Z and Kanye West Perform at the Verizon Center

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The Landmarks Illinois Skyline Council and Donda’s House have teamed up to “heart-bomb” Kanye West‘s childhood home in Chicago for this upcoming Valentine’s Day. 

According to Skyline Council, ““Heart bombing” is a public display of love to historic sites and local landmarks by showering the site with physical expressions of affection, such as paper hearts. It is an activation of a space that is often vacant or underutilized, giving a new perspective on its potential.”

The home was purchased by longtime West collaborator Rhymefest in 2016 and converted as an art center in the city. Donda’s House is equipped with a recording studio and holds a music museum and also, most essentially, serves as a learning space for the youth. On Feb. 14 from 4pm to 4:45pm, fans and supporters can leave their own “heart-bomb” as part of the event.

The “heart-bombing” of the home serves as part of Donda’s House HeARTs Matter Week.

Learn more about Donda’s House here.

Photo: Getty

chicago , donda west , valentine's day

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close