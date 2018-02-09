Donda’s House & Skyline Council Illinois Will “Heart-Bomb” Kanye West’s Childhood Home

The Landmarks Illinois Skyline Council and Donda’s House have teamed up to “heart-bomb” Kanye West‘s childhood home in Chicago for this upcoming Valentine’s Day.

According to Skyline Council, ““Heart bombing” is a public display of love to historic sites and local landmarks by showering the site with physical expressions of affection, such as paper hearts. It is an activation of a space that is often vacant or underutilized, giving a new perspective on its potential.”

The home was purchased by longtime West collaborator Rhymefest in 2016 and converted as an art center in the city. Donda’s House is equipped with a recording studio and holds a music museum and also, most essentially, serves as a learning space for the youth. On Feb. 14 from 4pm to 4:45pm, fans and supporters can leave their own “heart-bomb” as part of the event.

The “heart-bombing” of the home serves as part of Donda’s House HeARTs Matter Week.

Learn more about Donda’s House here.

—

Photo: Getty