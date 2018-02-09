WATCH: Drake Links Up With BlocBoy JR For “Look Alive” [VIDEO]

A few weeks ago Drake caught everyone by surprise when he dropped a 2-song EP (which would be a single to 99% of other rappers) and once again reminded everyone he’s still the King of the North in this rap Game of Thrones.

Now Drizzy has decided to travel to the South of the map and jump on a feature with Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB and today dropped a clip for their collaboration, “Look Alive.”

The video is simple enough, featuring their respective crews bouncing around to the track from the block to the school gymnasium. Nothing crazy. Check it out below and let us know if you’ll be bumping this joint on the block for the rest of the weekend.

As for BlocBoy JB, he’s signed to OVO Sound.