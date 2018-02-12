Lil Pump Might Have Signed With Gucci Mane’s 1017 Eskimo

A few weeks ago it seemed like DJ Khaled was on the cusp of signing prized free agent rapper Lil Pump, but now it appears that the “Gucci Gang” rapper has signed with Gucci Mane (kinda makes sense).

A few days ago a video appeared online that showed Jetski flaunting an iced out 1017 piece, which has led many to speculate that the Miami artist is officially part of Gucci Mane’s 1017 Eskimo family. In the short clip Pump doesn’t do much but steam on a blunt while focusing on the diamond encrusted 1017 chain.

Not too long after that another video began to make the rounds on the web, Dooney Battle, co-founder of Pump’s Tha Lights Global label, can be seen on FaceTime with someone who appears to be Pump before saying “Signing day! Lil Pump signing day. Let’s go, show us who you signed with.” Pump then proceeds to show the same icey 1017 piece seen in the prior video.

No official statement has been released by either Pump or Gucci but all indications point to Pump being down with 1017 Eskimo and if Pump stood by his original contract demand he got paid a cool $15 million to be the face of Gucci’s franchise.

It’s been an interesting few weeks for Lil Pump since his deal with Warner Bros. was voided due to him being a minor at the time he signed. Almost as soon as he hit the market music heavyweights like DJ Khaled and Gucci Mane pounced on the opportunity to sign Jetski to a new deal, and for now it s seems like Guwop has won that bout.

—

Photo: Warner Bros.