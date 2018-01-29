Is DJ Khaled Close To Signing Lil Pump To A Deal??

From the looks of things, 2018 is shaping up to be the year of the colorful haired rapper and Lil Pump is about to cash in.

Not too long after Gucci Mane had said that he was interested in inking the “Gucci Gang” rapper, DJ Khaled has now thrown his hat into the ring for that honor.

In an IG post with the young’n, DJ Khaled made it seem like a deal was all but imminent writing “MOGUL TALK!! STILL IN THE MEETING !!!! I TOLD MY LAWYER THIS IS URGENT !! Let’s get this deal done ! @lilpump @wethebestmusic??? LET THE LAWYERS WORK !!! Great meeting wit@lilpump and his team

While most people are under the impression that Lil Pump was already signed to a five-album contract to Warner Bros, that deal was voided when it was revealed that he was underage when he signed. Now that he’s a free agent everyone’s pouncing on the opportunity to add him to their team with Khaled seemingly putting on the full-court press. Don’t be surprised if he signs with the Golden State Warriors or Cleveland Cavaliers. Seems like all the free agents go there these days.

—

Photo:

1 2Next page »