Weight Watchers Names DJ Khaled Their Social Media Ambassador

DJ Khaled‘s about getting that bag (and them kicks) so it makes sense that the plus sized Miamian would end up becoming Weight Watchers new Social Media Ambassador. The major key master is now officially down with the weight loss program after having shed 20 pounds following their diet regimen.
In a statement released about his new gig, Khaled stated “Weight Watchers is all about being great and being your best self.” He then explained why it means so much to him saying “My son is my love, my life, and I need to be great for him. To be great is to be healthy; to be healthy means a shift in my lifestyle, and the new WW Freestyle program is all about healthier habits for my life. The WW program and community is my partner in this process to greatness, and I’m grateful for what’s to come and to share my journey with you all.”
Props to Khaled for beginning to conquer that weight problem that faces so many people around the world. Maybe the next sneakers he collaborates on will be some cross-trainers.
PART 1. 🔑🔑 MAJOR KEY ALERT!!! 🔑🔑 In full 2018 🔑🔑 MAJOR KEY ALERT!!! 🔑🔑 In full 2018 mode…excited to be living this #WWFreestyle life with you. I already Got rid of 20 pounds and ready for more. Ride with me on my journey to greatness. Bless up Weight Watchers!!! #2018secured what I love about this it’s a life style and I still can enjoy at the same time ride wit me though this journey ! I CAN SHOW YOU BETTER THAN I CAN TELL YOU … I’m so focused let’s go!! @weightwatchers (People following the Weight Watchers plan can expect to lose 1-2 lbs./week.)
