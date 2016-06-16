DJ Khaled Breaks Down How Sneaker Collecting Is An Investment [VIDEO]

DJ Khaled’s notorious for having one of the deepest and most exclusive sneaker collections in the game. Ss Chelsea Handler’s Chief Financial Correspondent, he explained to guest Wealth Advisor, Jeremy Office, how his sneaker collection is more than just a hobby, it’s a sound investment.

“This is worth $30,000,” Khaled says while holding up a pair of limited edition Eminem Air Jordan IV Carhartt’s. “I’m hearing they going for over $75K right now. The reason I said $30[k], just in case you got lucky.”

Aside from the limited edition Em’s, a quick look at Khaled’s trophy room reveals that he holds other grails such as the Macklemore Air Jordan VI’s, Legends of Summer Air Jordan III’s, and a pair of S. Carter Reeboks signed by Jay-Z himself (how many people still have their S. Carters stocked up?).

While Khaled drops some major key alerts to Office’s one minor key, any real sneakerhead will spend the duration of the clip combing through Khaled’s walls for exclusives, the segment is indeed entertaining and produces its share of laughs and tips.

Check the clip and let us know if you see any other elusive exclusives that you wish you could get your hands on.

Photo: Netflix