DJ Khaled Named 1st Ever Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment Ambassador

It looks like there’s “another one” for the continually-buzzing DJ Khaled. Adding to his tally of endorsement and business dealings, the Miami social media star has been named as the first-ever artist ambassador for Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment.

From NetsDaily.com:

DJ Khaled is the no. 1 social media presence in the world. The Hip-Hop producer saw a resurgence in his career thanks to his popularity on Snapchat. Khaled has 7 million Instagram followers and averaged nearly 4 million views per Snapchat story.

He is expected to attract millennials, a group that Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment continue to target. At 41-years-old, Khaled is the face of social media. An average of 76% of people who use Snapchat are between 18 and 34 years old.

“After discussing collaboration opportunities with Brett [Yormark] and the BSE team, I knew this was the right opportunity for me. We really connected on music, our business vision, and our appreciation for family,” Khaled said.