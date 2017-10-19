DJ Khaled Named 1st Ever Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment Ambassador

It looks like there’s “another one” for the continually-buzzing DJ Khaled. Adding to his tally of endorsement and business dealings, the Miami social media star has been named as the first-ever artist ambassador for Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment.
From NetsDaily.com:
DJ Khaled is the no. 1 social media presence in the world. The Hip-Hop producer saw a resurgence in his career thanks to his popularity on Snapchat. Khaled has 7 million Instagram followers and averaged nearly 4 million views per Snapchat story.
He is expected to attract millennials, a group that Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment continue to target. At 41-years-old, Khaled is the face of social media. An average of 76% of people who use Snapchat are between 18 and 34 years old.
“After discussing collaboration opportunities with Brett [Yormark] and the BSE team, I knew this was the right opportunity for me. We really connected on music, our business vision, and our appreciation for family,” Khaled said.
DJ Khaled will command BSE’s various social media accounts and curate artist and DJ lineups for the Barclays Center and NYCB LIVE venues. This Friday (Oct. 20), the “Wild Thoughts” artist will also open Billboard Lounge at the Barclays Center following the Brooklyn Nets home game.
—
Photo: WENN.com