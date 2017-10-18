Hip-Hop Cares: Jay-Z, Cardi B, T.I., Fat Joe, Remy Ma & More Rocked TIDAL X: Brooklyn [Photos]

Even while Donald Trump is off golfing or tweeting, Hip-Hop cares for people that could use some help. The TIDAL X: Brooklyn benefit concert went down last night and it featured show-stopping performances from Chris Brown, Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez and more.

Power 105’s Angie Martinez held down the hosting duties and let it be known that the artists graciously donated their time to help those affected by natural disasters in Puerto Rice, Mexico, Florida and Texas.

As for the show, while the opening acts like Fifth Harmony and Rapsody were cool, and got plenty of support, there was no doubt everyone was waiting for the headliners. They weren’t disappointed thanks to fiery sets from Jennifer Lopez, Chris Brown, Remy Ma and Fat Joe and Jay-Z.

Peep photos from the festivities below and on the following pages.

Yes, Fabolous was rocking a fur. Remy, too.

—

Photos: Getty for Tidal X: Brooklyn

<–nextpage–>

<–nextpage–>

<–nextpage–>

<–nextpage–>

1 2Next page »