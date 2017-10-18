Hip-Hop Cares: Jay-Z, Cardi B, T.I., Fat Joe, Remy Ma & More Rocked TIDAL X: Brooklyn [Photos]

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 17: Jay Z performs onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL)
Even while Donald Trump is off golfing or tweeting, Hip-Hop cares for people that could use some help. The TIDAL X: Brooklyn benefit concert went down last night and it featured show-stopping performances from Chris Brown, Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez and more.
Power 105’s Angie Martinez held down the hosting duties and let it be known that the artists graciously donated their time to help those affected by natural disasters in Puerto Rice, Mexico, Florida and Texas.
As for the show, while the opening acts like Fifth Harmony and Rapsody were cool, and got plenty of support, there was no doubt everyone was waiting for the headliners. They weren’t disappointed thanks to fiery sets from Jennifer Lopez, Chris Brown, Remy Ma and Fat Joe and Jay-Z.
Peep photos from the festivities below and on the following pages.
Yes, Fabolous was rocking a fur. Remy, too.
NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 17: Stevie Wonder performs onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIDAL)
NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 17: Cardi B performs onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIDAL)
Photos: Getty for Tidal X: Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 17: Jay Z performs onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIDAL)
NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 17: Fat Joe performs onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIDAL)
NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 17: Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIDAL)
NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 17: Jennifer Lopez and Fat Joe perform onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIDAL)