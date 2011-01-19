CLOSE
Rep For Dr. Dre Denies 4/20 “Detox” Release Date

A rep for Dr. Dre is denying reports that the West Coast emcee is dropping his long awaited Detox album on 4/20.

As previously reported, Just Blaze released a video of Dre in the studio announcing that he was “coming” on April 20 leaving many to assume that his album would drop on the smoker’s holiday.

A rep for the rapper/producer however told MTV News that the clip wasn’t referring to the album’s arrival.

There’s still no word on what Dr. Dre was actually referring to.

 

