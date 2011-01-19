Drake Says He’s Influenced By Winnie The Pooh

Aside from working with the likes of Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and other hip-hop stars, Drake shares with us an unlikely influence on his sophomore album.

“Winnie the Pooh is like super not hip-hop,” Drake shares. “That’s my influence, man, Winnie the Pooh on this next album.”

In an interview with DJ Semtex, the Young money protege reveals,

“I bought the first-ever Winnie the Pooh books, like all four Winnie the Pooh books. It cost me a lot of pounds, man. I probably could have bought a small car for that.”

The rapper said he also dropped some cash on the first edition of Charlote’s Web, claiming they remind him of his childhood days.

While we now the album, titled Take Care, will be dropping sometime this year, no solid date has been given.

But Drizzy is in no rush to give himself a deadline and admits that he felt quite rushed on his debut.