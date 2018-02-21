Snoop Dogg Drops Off ‘220’ EP [LISTEN]

Snoop Dogg has been prolific in the latter part of his still-potent career and hit fans with a surprise EP out of nowhere Tuesday (Feb. 20). The eight-track 220 was uploaded to all the big boy streaming services, featuring a mix of old school and new school talent.

After recently announcing his upcoming gospel album, Bible of Love, the D-O-Double-G’s 220 shows that the Long Beach rhyme pro still has something in the tank.

Features include Goldie Loc of The Eastsidaz on the title track, while Cash Money vocalist Jacquees and Dreezy showing up on “Everything.” Longtime collaborator Kokane shows up on the bouncy G-Funk groove “Doggytails” rounding out a good mix of old and new sounds across the 28-minute journey.

Check out 220 in full below.

Photo: WENN.com