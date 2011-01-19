Fabolous Disses Natalie Nunn: “Girls Is Fawkin’ For Turkey Burgers” [Photo]

Fabolous is known for his antics on Twitter and lately he’s been taking not so subliminal shots at “Bad Girl” Natalie Nunn.

As previously reported, the ex-reality TV star released a UStream video dissing Amber Rose for her new relationship with Wiz Khalifa.

Nunn was previously linked to the Pittsburgh rapper who according to her, is now her sloppy seconds.

In the Ustream she made mention of Khalifa being a gentleman who gave her turkey burgers and hot chocolate while trying to wine and dine her in L.A.

She also added that she drank red wine with the rapper while eating steak, potatoes and asparagus.

Fab obviously saw the video and took the opportunity to make it into a trending topic “GirlsIsFawkinFor.”

On Tuesday he tweeted,

“Oh word.. #GirlsIsFawkinFor turkey burgers & hot chocalate??… #GirlsIsFawkinFor steak, potatoes & asparagus… Oh & a glass of red wine… LOL.”

He then added,

“I got Swiss Miss at the crib.. & turkey burgers fresh off the Foreman grizz-ill… YADADADADAADADADADADAAMEAN!! LOL”

Before telling Khalifa himself,

“If @realwizkhalifa only giving turkey burgers & hot cocoa, im only giving Lunchables & Capri Sun’s.. LMAO”

Fabolous is known for being a close friend of Rose.

Check out more Fab’s tweets to Nunn below.

“Ladies Holla At Me”