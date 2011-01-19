Case Against Dr. Dre Headed To Michigan Supreme Court

Lawsuit Against Dr. Dre Heading To Michigan Supreme Court

A case against Hip-Hop veteran Dr. Dre will be heard in Michigan Supreme Court today, as a Detroit council member continues to pursue a lawsuit against the legendary producer over a concert incident over a decade ago.

Today (January 19), the Supreme Court of Michigan will hear oral arguments from both prosecution and defense lawyers, in regards to the lawsuit, which was originally filed in 2000, shortly after the release of the Up In Smoke DVD.

In the lawsuit, brought by Councilman Gary Brown who was a police official working the “Up In Smoke Tour” in 2000, Brown claims his privacy was violated when he was recorded having a backstage meeting between officials and producers of the show.

The two parties were conflicting on an explicit video that was being shown during the concert.

Brown’s conversation was included on the Up In Smoke DVD titled “Detroit Controversy” which caused him and two other officers to file a $ 3 billion dollar lawsuit against Dr. Dre, which has been dismissed three times by lower courts.

In 2000, Dr Dre sued Detroit and Auburn Hills officials for blocking the use of the video, saying that it violated his First Amendment rights to freedom of expression.

He was awarded $25,000, apologies from both cities, and court-ordered First Amendment training for police officers.

Dre reportedly will not be at today’s hearing and will be represented by his lawyer, Herschel Fink.