Toni Braxton Flashes Engagement Ring From Birdman [VIDEO]

Now that the cat is officially out of the bag, Birdman and Toni Braxton have been going public about their romance and the decision to make it official. The R&B singer was a guest on ITV1’s Loose Women talk show and showed off her new engagement rock in a coy fashion.

EOnline.com reports:

On Tuesday, Toni appeared on ITV1’s Loose Women and flashed her gorgeous diamond ring with the co-hosts. “We hear congratulations are in order,” the co-hosts said to Toni.

“Oh what are you talking about? What do you mean?” Toni joked as she pretended to play with her hair and scratch her face, showing off the ring. “He did well, right?”

It certainly does appear that Birdman has done well by blessing his lady with a stunt-worthy ring.

Check out Toni Braxton’s engagement ring flash in the video below. Hit the 3:27-mark or so to see the moment unfold.

Photo: Getty