Secret Society: Jay-Z and Beyoncé Oscars Party Was Elite, T’Challa Was There [Photos]

Jay-Z and Beyoncé kept their Oscars party guest list relatively small and ultra-exclusive. So of course, T’Challa aka Chadwick Boseman was there.

According to Page Six, even some of the Hip-Hop power couple’s closest friends weren’t in the know.

“Close friends with Jay … didn’t even know if they were invited,” said an insider of the party kept under wraps in the Chateau Marmont’s garage, where only about 200 were admitted. “They wanted to mind-f–k everyone and keep everything mysterious and exclusive.”

Another source told us, “It took some masterful maneuvers to pull this off, and they enjoyed it so much, they want to make it annual, keeping it as much on the ‘DL’ as possible.”

The garage was turned into a casino-themed space. To keep the public guessing, “They went stealth. VVVIPs all went up a hill past the hotel and went into the kitchen to make their way down to the back entrance of the garage. No fotogs, no carpet.”

In preparation for the party, we hear, staffers were told not to refer to Jay-Z and Beyoncé by name but only as “the host and hostess.”

In the past, Bey and Hova attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party, but this year they felt the time was right throw to their own shindig.

Some of the people who allegedly scored invites include Daniel Kaluuya, Rihanna, Stevie Wonder, Danai Gurira, Jamie Foxx and Drake.

There were no cameras allowed inside, letting the VIPs the ability to politic ditto without having to worry about paparazzi snapping them while getting a little too lit.

A different source said inside “it was all of black Hollywood.” We hear there were “no performances … a lot of stars mingling and letting their hair down because they knew they were not under the microscope of prying eyes.”

Also, thanks to Vegas Jones, we know Oscar winners Kobe Bryant and Jordan Peele, as well as Anthony Anderson and Dave Chappelle, were in the spot.

See more photos from the fete below and on the flip.

CONTINUED

—

Photo: WENN.com/Instagram

1 2 3 4 5Next page »