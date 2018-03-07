CLOSE
Lil Wayne Ordered To Take Baby Daddy Test

Tunechi has been ordered to prove if he is or is not the daddy of a 16 year old.

Lil Wayne performs live at Jay-Z's Made In America Music Festival

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Lil Wayne may or may not be the father of a 16-year-old boy. The New Orleans rapper has been ordered to take a paternity test to know for sure. 

Reports TMZ:

The rapper has been ordered to submit to DNA paternity testing to determine once and for all if he fathered a son with Keiotia Watson. We broke the story … Keiotia filed legal docs in 2015 to establish paternity and get child support.

Keiotia claims she had a sexual relationship with Wayne in 2001. The child, Dwayne Brown, is now 16. Wayne has denied he had a sexual relationship with her.

A Louisiana judge ruled in her favor and ordered Weezy to fork over $5k a month, but he never paid up … claiming he was never served with legal papers. The previous judgment was tossed and a new trial’s been ordered.

For those trying to keep track, Weezy already has four kids via four different baby mamas.

Will this make him have enough seeds for a proper basketball team? Continue to stay tuned!

So if the baby turns out to not be Tunechi’s will he be reimbursed for his lawyer fees or nah?

Photo: WENN.com

lil wayne

