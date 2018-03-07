Chance The Rapper Clues Fans In On Potential Childish Gambino Collab

On paper, few unions make more sense that a pairing of Chance The Rapper and Childish Gambino, two artists in their primes with massive followings and both employing a similar brand of self-awareness in their music. In a chat in Chicago Tuesday night, Chano confirmed that the long-rumored collaboration with him and the artist also known as Donald Glover is coming out “amazing” so far.

Chance was the featured guest at a Q&A session at Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art. The museum’s Twitter account tweeted out a link of the recap by the Chicago Tribune and added that Pitchfork will provide a full audio podcast of the chat at a later date.

From the Tribune:

Introduced as a “hometown hero,” one that “exemplifies the goals of the program,” Chance talked with Gibbs about his process, the source of his “blessings,” and his role as philanthropist and activist through his nonprofit organization, SocialWorks and New Chance Arts and Literature Fund.

While the three-time Grammy winner seemed to want to keep it on the lighter side — he appeared much more animated when discussing his friends and collaborators Kanye West and Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino), his appearances on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ and his growing interest in acting and production — he couldn’t escape questions about his involvement with Chicago Public Schools and the recent vote to close and consolidate four high schools on the South Side; from both Gibbs and audience members.

The MCA noted in a tweet that session moderator and writer Adrienne Samuel Gibbs asked about musical works with Glover.

“@AdrienneWrites “what’s the status of the collaboration with Donald Glover?”@chancetherapper “We perpetuated that rumor for a long time without recording anything (laughs)… We did link up in Atlanta and record some tracks and… they’re amazing,” the tweet read.

Hopefully, this means fans will get something in their hands soon.

Photo: Getty