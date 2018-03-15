French Montana & Busta Rhymes To Headline Hip-Hop Benefit Concert For Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is still in need of assistance and the Rap community continues to step up. A concert has been organized to benefit the torn island.

Six months after Hurricane Maria ravaged the Island of Enchantment some of the biggest names in the industry will perform Sunday, March 18 at the Power To The People concert to raise funds for the ongoing relief effort.

Slated to hit the stage are French Montana, Akon, Busta Rhymes, Lupe Fiasco, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Black Star and more. Full-line up below.

The event will be hosted by former DMX protege Bazaar Royale and Angela Yee of The Breakfast Club. Fans who want to support but can’t attend can donate at http://www.lottery.com/powertothepeople or text “puertorico” to 91999.

Via Vibe Magazine

Photo: WENN.com