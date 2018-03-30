Beyoncé Is Releasing A Queen Nefertiti Capsule Collection [Photos]

Once again Beyoncé is empowering females to see the royalty within themselves. Her newest merch release is Egyptian themed with regal flair.

Mrs. Carter plays leading lady in her newest collection with portrait style photos of her adorning all the pieces. B is outfitted as Egyptian Queen Nefertiti with crown and jewels Galore. The drop is available in t-shirts, long-sleeve crewnecks, crops and hooded sweatshirts.

For the non-woke Neferneferuaten Nefertiti was the great royal wife of Pharoah Akhenaten. Egypt would enjoy its most prosperous period in history under their reign.

Even though the wears have a royal touch the pricing is very affordable ranging from $30 to $60 dollars. You can purchase the new Beyoncé collection here.

More pictures of the collection on the following pages.

Via: Hype Beast

Photo: WENN.com

1 2 3 4Next page »