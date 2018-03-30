CLOSE
Home > News

Beyoncé Is Releasing A Queen Nefertiti Capsule Collection [Photos]

Queen Bey is paying homage to another queen in style.

Leave a comment
TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Once again Beyoncé is empowering females to see the royalty within themselves. Her newest merch release is Egyptian themed with regal flair.

Mrs. Carter plays leading lady in her newest collection with portrait style photos of her adorning all the pieces. B is outfitted as Egyptian Queen Nefertiti with crown and jewels Galore. The drop is available in t-shirts, long-sleeve crewnecks, crops and hooded sweatshirts.

Beyoncé Queen Nefertiti Collection

Source: shop.beyonce.com / shop.beyonce.com

For the non-woke Neferneferuaten Nefertiti was the great royal wife of Pharoah Akhenaten. Egypt would enjoy its most prosperous period in history under their reign.

Even though the wears have a royal touch the pricing is very affordable ranging from $30 to $60 dollars. You can purchase the new Beyoncé collection here.

More pictures of the collection on the following pages.

Via: Hype Beast

Beyoncé Queen Nefertiti Collection

Source: shop.beyonce.com / shop.beyonce.com

Photo: WENN.com

Beyoncé , Egypt , Queen , streetwear

1 2 3 4Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close