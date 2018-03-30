DJ Scratch Attended Craig Mack’s Funeral, Says It Had A Weird Vibe

Aside from being one of the nicest on the 1’s and 2’s, DJ Scratch tells it how it is. He recently attended the services for Craig Mack and talked how unusual the experience was.

In a now deleted Instagram post the famed turntablist detailed that it was an intimate ceremony that did not acknowledge his prior Rap career. “I’ve never been to a service for someone famous and I was the only famous person to show up. Very weird day today, but what puts a smile on my face is that Lil Bro was at peace way before he passed away. That’s what matters most to me” he revealed.

Even more of a plot twist is that Scratch claims that Puff Daddy was unaware of the funeral. He wrote, “He didn’t know about the memorial service. @diddy offered to pay for Craig Mack’s funeral, but the religious community Craig was in declined. None of his Friends or colleagues were allowed to attend his funeral. Diddy respected their wishes.”

The DJ went on to thank Diddy for signing Craig to Bad Boy Entertainment and giving him a shot. Apparently, the Long Island MC spent many years within the EPMD crew but was treated very poorly and never got even one guest feature.

Mack died earlier this month due to heart failure. His long-time friend and business partner Alvin Toney is reportedly working on a documentary which will include rare footage of the iconic MC speaking on his life.

RIP.

H/T Vibe Magazine

Photo: Getty