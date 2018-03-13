Craig Mack Dead At 46

Craig Mack, a rapper who hailed from Long Island, New York and found fame in the 90s as part of Diddy’s Bad Boy Records, has died. The details surrounding his death were not known when the news first broke, but new information is beginning to emerge.

New York Daily News reports:

Mack — who launched to hip-hop acclaim with the platinum hit “Flava in Ya Ear” in 1994 before being overshadowed by fellow artists such as the Notorious B.I.G. — died of heart failure at a hospital near his Walterboro, S.C., home Monday.

“God bless my friend. He was a good friend of mine,” said Alvin Toney, who produced Mack’s debut album “Project: Funk Da World” and his “Get Down Remix.”

Toney saw his dear friend a final time last week.

He visited the former emcee at the Overcomer Ministry church he attends in Walterboro to film a documentary about Mack, and his decision to pass on fame for a life of deep religious conviction.

Toney added that Mack, who would have been 47 this May, was sick for some time with an unknown illness. Mack is survived by a wife and two adult children.

He was 46.

—

Photo: Getty