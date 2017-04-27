‘Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story’ Documentary Will Be An Apple Exclusive

Diddy‘s documentary about Bad Boy Entertainment and the 20th anniversary concert will be an Apple Music exclusive.

The film will debut at the Tribeca Film Festival tonight at the Beacon Theater, immediately followed by a concert featuring Ma$e, Lil Kim and Faith Evans. It will continue showing at through Sunday. After that, it will become available on Apple Music on June 25th.

Per release:

In 1993, Sean “Diddy” Combs, aka Puff Daddy, founded Bad Boy Records, and changed American life forever. In 2016, the Bad Boy Family reunited for the biggest homecoming in hip-hop history, cementing their legacy as a driving force behind music and culture. The film, produced by Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Heather Parry, alongside executive producers Michael Rapino, Andre Harrell and Alex Avant, explores the passion and personalities behind Bad Boy, and goes inside the ups and downs in the making of a movement and staging of an unprecedented musical event.