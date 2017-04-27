‘Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story’ Documentary Will Be An Apple Exclusive

Diddy‘s documentary about Bad Boy Entertainment and the 20th anniversary concert will be an Apple Music exclusive.
The film will debut at the Tribeca Film Festival tonight at the Beacon Theater, immediately followed by a concert featuring Ma$e, Lil Kim and Faith Evans. It will continue showing at through Sunday. After that, it will become available on Apple Music on June 25th.
Per release:
In 1993, Sean “Diddy” Combs, aka Puff Daddy, founded Bad Boy Records, and changed American life forever. In 2016, the Bad Boy Family reunited for the biggest homecoming in hip-hop history, cementing their legacy as a driving force behind music and culture.The film, produced by Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Heather Parry, alongside executive producers Michael Rapino, Andre Harrell and Alex Avant, explores the passion and personalities behind Bad Boy, and goes inside the ups and downs in the making of a movement and staging of an unprecedented musical event.
Live Nation Productions and director Daniel Kaufman share this intern-to-entrepreneur story with a raw and exclusive look behind the scenes at the history and legacy of Bad Boy through a complex portrait of the label’s mastermind, Sean “Diddy” Combs, as he tries to reunite his Bad Boy Family in the course of a frantic three week rehearsal period. As the biggest names from Bad Boy’s history prepare to celebrate the label’s 20th anniversary, the film traces the label’s emergence in Harlem and Brooklyn, follows it’s meteoric rise, explores the tragic killing of Biggie Smalls, and celebrates Bad Boy’s influence in reshaping music, fashion, marketing and culture — all while revealing the love and commitment that form the bonds between the Bad Boy family.
The film culminates with the May 20th and 21st, 2016 performances at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn when iconic artists including PUFF DADDY, LIL’ KIM, MASE, FAITH EVANS, MARIO WINANS, 112, TOTAL, CARL THOMAS, and THE LOX perform hit after hit to the sold out crowd and leaves the viewer with much more.
Photo: WENN.com
