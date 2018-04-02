CLOSE
Stephen Glover Says Taylor Swift Inclusion Killed ‘Deadpool’ TV Show

The brother of Donald Glover says the show "wasn't too Black" but it is clear they had creative differences with FX.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, Donald Glover revealed that he and his brother, Stephen Glover, walked away from the animated Deadpool television series for FX due to creative differences. In a pair of tweets, the younger of the Glover brothers said that an episode featuring Taylor Swift was the final breaking point for the cable network and why they decided to end the relationship.

The Wrap reports:

“There really was a Taylor Swift episode,” Stephen wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “It was HILARIOUS. And it definitely was the last straw lol.”

He continued with a second tweet that read: “Our show wasn’t too black. It wasn’t really that black at all. But we definitely wanted to give ‘Rick and Morty’ a run for their money and I think we would have. Proud of the gang.”

His older brother’s roasting of FX via a number of now-deleted tweets was classic Donald Glover, biting humor and all. It’s shame it didn’t work out considering the brilliance of Atlanta.

