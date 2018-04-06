Meek Mill Bail Appeal Now In Hands Of Pennsylvania Supreme Court

While far from over, Meek Mill‘s legal ordeal seems to be making positive progress towards his freedom. The Philadelphia DA filed a motion with the state Supreme Court backing its stance that it will not stand in opposition to the rapper being freed on bail as he continues to fight his probation violation case.

Local outlet NBC 10 reports:

The rapper, whose legal name is Robert Williams, was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison in November of 2017 for violating his probation after failing a drug test, traveling out of the region and getting arrested for fighting and other related offenses.

Attorneys representing Mill have filed several motions to release the rapper from prison, accusing the judge overseeing his case of harboring a grudge and even being infatuated with the 30-year-old.

“We are encouraged by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s steadfast stance in not opposing Meek Mill’s release on bail at the Pennsylvania Supreme Court level while the current legal proceedings continue, even in light of Judge [Genece] Brinkley’s vindictive and erroneous decision,” Joe Tacopina, Mill’s lawyer, said in a statement.

Get those “Welcome home, Meek” shirts and signs ready just in case, Philly.

Photo: WENN.com