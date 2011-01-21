Kobe Bryant To Become First Athlete To Have Hand And Footprints At Grauman’s Chinese Theater

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant is set to become the first athlete to have a hand and footprint ceremony at the world renowned Grauman’s Chinese Theater on February 19, 2011.

The ceremony will take place during the City of Los Angeles’ hosting of NBA All Star Weekend and will be followed later that evening with a lavish star studded gala for Bryant, 1,200 VIP guests and select members of the public.

Bryant released a statement on the honor saying,

“To be a part of such elite company is a tremendous honor. I’m proud to be the first athlete to be recognized.”

Bryant will join over 200 stars including Marilyn Monroe, Brad Pitt, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Will

Smith, Harrison Ford and John Wayne who’ve had hand and footprint ceremonies.