Wu-Tang Clan Face Lawsuit Over ‘Once Upon A Time In Shaolin’ LP Cover

While the fate of the Wu-Tang Clan‘s Once Upon A Time In Shaolin album is still unknown, the Staten Island swordsmen are still battling issues connected to the mysterious project. According to documents obtained by The Blast, the Clan is facing a lawsuit from a photographer who took photos of the silver case that enclosed the album and says images were used without his consent.

According to a lawsuit obtained by The Blast, Warren Patterson is a photographer who claims he spent 80 hours between 2013 and 2014 shooting photos of the silver case with the Wu-Tang logo on it.

Patterson says he was not paid for his work and was not under any form of contract when he took it.

He claims he had no idea the photo would be used for an album cover and says Wu-Tang’s use of it came without his permission. Patterson claims “the infringing copies of the Plaintiff’s works [were] delivered to a law office in New York County, New York by mail or courier service to be picked up by a purchaser named Martin Shkreli.”

The lawsuit names Method Man, Rza, Raekwon, Cappadonna, Ghostface Killah, GZA, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa and U-God all as defendants … as well as a Dutch record producer who goes by the name Cilvaringz and the auction house that sold the album.

The photographer is seeking around $1 million in damages. Good luck on getting that much cheese without a signed contract.

