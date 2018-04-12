Hockey Expert Snoop Dogg Explains Game Rules For NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs

When you think hockey, the first name that comes to mind has to be Snoop Dogg, no? While we’re poking a bit of fun, the D-O-G-G has teamed up with the National Hockey League to break down the many rules and backstory of the sport in a new series just in time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Using his affable charm and wit, Snoop Dogg’s “Hockey 101” starts with breaking down the history of the Stanley Cup, how players are superstitious about the epic trophy, and some little-known factoids to boot.

Check out Dogg Cherry (a nod to NHL announcer and former player Don Cherry) aka Snoop Dogg talk hockey with the NHL below.

Photo: Getty