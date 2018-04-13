Chance The Rapper To Celebrate 25th Birthday With Party Fundraiser For Chicago

Chance The Rapper has repeatedly used his platform to put on for the city of Chicago, raising funds for its troubled school system and being a pillar of the community. Once more, the hometown hero will host a star-studded birthday party in the city with all proceeds from ticket sales going towards the community he champions so heavily.

Time Out Chicago writes:

This year’s edition of Chance the Birthday will take place on April 21 at new River North nightclub LiqrBox, a three-story space known for its gourmet pizza rolls and cocktails served in adult juice boxes. The party runs from 10pm to 1am and will feature an appearance from Chance as well as a lineup of special guests, DJs and live performances (last year, Ludacris and T-Pain showed up to the rapper’s birthday bash at Studio Paris).

Tickets to the celebration are on sale now and they don’t come cheap: $100 will get you into the first floor of the venue with access to an open bar and passed appetizers, while a $250 VIP ticket will allow you to hang out on the more exclusive second floor. Tables at the party are being sold for $2,000–$10,000 and include admission for multiple guests, bottle service and access to both floors of the party. According to a release, “100% of the proceeds from LiqrBox [will be] going back to the Chicago community, through SocialWorks.”

Learn more about Chance The Birthday here.

