J. Cole’s Bars Star In New NBA Playoffs Commercial

The NBA playoffs are officially underway and with it comes some new material from J.Cole.

Hooking up with ESPN and the NBA, Cole debuts some new bars in a commercial spot for the playoffs in which he cleverly references the teams in the postseason with rhymes like “It’s gold at stake for Golden State/ How much weight can King’s shoulders take?” From the looks of game 1, LeBron Jame’s shoulders won’t be strong enough to carry this team past the second round. Could be wrong though. They don’t call him The King for nothing.

Check out the commercial below and let us know who you think will be walking away with the ring when it’s all said and done in the comments.

Photo: Getty