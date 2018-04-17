Kanye West Back On Twitter, Shades Nike & Reminisces On Pablo [Photos]

Yeezus has resurrected via Twitter. The rapper took a stroll down memory lane and took a jab at his former footwear partner.

Last week West reactivated his Twitter to everyone’s surprise. Even more of a head turner was his post which was aimed at Nike obvious attempt at capitalizing on the chunky sneaker trend which ‘Ye set off.

He quickly deleted the tweet but returned the following day to post (and again delete) some photos from The Life of Pablo era. First he shared his favorite piece of merch from the tour which was a long sleeve t-shirt bearing the image of Caitlyn Jenner.

Kanye also took it back to February 2016 when he previewed the album at Madison Square Garden. “my favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo, I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again Then we walked into the arena together”.

Next he got a little philosophical with tweets regarding consciousness.

often people working with the existing consciousness are jealous of those who are more in touch and they become hard-core capitalist in hopes of creating the illusion that the value of money is worth more than the value of time and friends — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 16, 2018

He closed up shop as he reminisced about showing a very early rendering of the YEEZY 350 to late designer Louise Wilson.

early 350 photoshop I showed Louise Wilson these the last night I saw her pic.twitter.com/gjOT1wbgPK — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 16, 2018

Kanye has had a history of social media disappearing acts. In May he deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts only to reappear in February to send some Valentine’s Day love to his wife Kim.

