HappyBirthdayChano: Check Out Chance The Rapper’s 25th Birthday Playlist

Chance The Rapper has turned 25 this past Monday (April 16. The Chicago artist has had quite a life so far as he celebrates massive success and the success of his friends and family. This year, Chano decides to share his spotlight with other artists during his featured day.

Through Apple Music. Chance shares a playlist packed with over 20+ songs. The tracks range from old-school favorites to a few of 2018’s special moments including “Nice For What” and “Best Life”. With artists such as Drake, John Legend, Young Thug, Lauryn Hill, and Marvin Sapp, it’s safe to say that Chance The Rapper is a fan of all types of music and keeps his ear to the streets.

The playlist is titled “Big Chano: 25 & Alive.” It’s nice to see the Grammy-awarded artist share his appreciation for other artist’s music and to also represent his home in Chicago so heavily. Kanye West, G Herbo, Vic Mensa, Valee, Jeremih and others all show us how talented the Chi is. Check out his playlist on Apple Music.

—

Photo: Getty