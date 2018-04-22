Beychella2: Beyoncé Once More Shuts Down Coachella, No Streaming This Time

Beyoncé returned to the Coachella stages to once more slay for the masses, but it appears that what we all witnessed last week was none a one of one. According to a tweet from Questlove, who was onstage, Queen Bey did the exact same set, although this one wasn’t streamed live as before.

Although the setlist was the same, Beyoncé did it differently with the outfits. They were all still designed by Balmain but this time employing a lot more silver in her looks and later a magenta sweatshirt and denim shorts for one of her outfits. Special guests included her husband, Jay-Z, and her Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. Solange Knowles also came out again, and J. Balvin joined Beyoncé onstage for a brief moment to sing his hit “Mi Gente.”

Despite the lack of footage, plenty of chatter went down via Twitter via the #Beychella2 hashtag. We’ve collected some of the responses below and on the following pages.

Although I was onstage again, part of me was hoping #Beychella2 was a completely different show from before — T'Questlove (@questlove) April 22, 2018

Where's the link to that pink hoody? Asking for myself. https://t.co/V56985UEMt — CIVIL (@CIVIL_NY) April 22, 2018

Your fave has never and will never. #Beychella2 pic.twitter.com/tmcN6ZnCga — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) April 22, 2018

