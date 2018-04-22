CLOSE
Home > News

#Beychella2: Beyoncé Once More Shuts Down Coachella, No Streaming This Time

According to a tweet from Questlove, who was onstage, it was pretty much the same set from last week's history-making moment.

Leave a comment
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Beyoncé returned to the Coachella stages to once more slay for the masses, but it appears that what we all witnessed last week was none a one of one. According to a tweet from Questlove, who was onstage, Queen Bey did the exact same set, although this one wasn’t streamed live as before.

Although the setlist was the same, Beyoncé did it differently with the outfits. They were all still designed by Balmain but this time employing a lot more silver in her looks and later a magenta sweatshirt and denim shorts for one of her outfits. Special guests included her husband, Jay-Z, and her Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. Solange Knowles also came out again, and J. Balvin joined Beyoncé onstage for a brief moment to sing his hit “Mi Gente.”

Despite the lack of footage, plenty of chatter went down via Twitter via the #Beychella2 hashtag. We’ve collected some of the responses below and on the following pages.

Photo:

Coachella

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close