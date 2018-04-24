Stephen Curry Secures Film And TV Partnership With Sony

Golden State Warriors leadman Stephen Curry has scored in the entertainment industry. His wins on the basketball court have translated to the film and TV world by connecting with Sony Networks. This comes with the launch of the NBA superstar’s media company titled Unanimous Media.

The two-time MVP has secured a multiyear development deal that will not only produce TV and film content but will also venture into the realms of gaming and virtual reality. Named after his Most Valuable Player Award in 2016, Unanimous will have their headquarters stationed in the Sony Pictures campus located in Culver, California. Their productions will center on faith and family-friendly content.

Curry founded the company with Jeron Smith and Erick Peyton. When speaking about the deal with Hollywood Reporter, Curry stated, “I’ve been blessed to have this platform and I want to use it to affect the world positively.” Going onto say, “Partnering with Sony to share inspiring content with a global audience was a foregone conclusion.”

Stay tuned as we wait for Unanimous Media to begin releasing content.

—

Photo: Getty