Chris Brown Makes Appearance At Lounge 4Sixty6 [Photos]



Chris Brown is making headlines after being spotted at Lounge 4Sixty6 in West Orange NJ over the weekend.

The R&B singer known for his affinity for style donned a camouflage shirt and boots for the club’s annual “Fashion Fridays” event.

Brown had plenty of reason to celebrate, his single “No BullShyte” is said to become his next number one single after it claimed the Greatest Gainer/Airplay honors on Billboard with 29.9 million listener impressions.

DJ Tragedy, DJ Klutch, and DJ Rey-mo were all on hand for the occasion; check out pictures of Chris Brown at Lounge 4Sixty6 courtesy of AllEyesOnWho below.

