Koonye Losing 9 Million Plus Followers Was Not A Result of What We Thought

Kanye West yesterday got dragged while doing his best Trump on Twitter impersonation was giving a masterclass on self-sabotage and brand destruction. Twitter users noticed a dramatic drop in Mr.West’s followers and immediately attributed it to his MAGA infused tweets praising Trump, bashing Obama and pointing out they share “dragon energy”. That was not the case according to Twitter.

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Folks immediately noticed a 9 million plus drop off in Kanye’s following account and immediately assume the mass exodus was due to his problematic tweets.

Kanye West just lost 9 million followers pic.twitter.com/3FzXhjvLlT — KickRaux (@KickRaux) April 25, 2018

Unfortunately, the drop off was not due to the fact people chucked Yeezy the peace sign. According to The Verge the ridiculous drop was due to “inconsistency” Twitter revealed to them. “We can confirm that Kanye’s follower count is currently at approximately 27M followers. Any fluctuation that people might be seeing is an inconsistency and should be resolved soon.” the social media service added.

That definitely seems to be the case, if you care to stop by Kanye’s page his follower count is back at 27 million plus followers. In fact, he is on pace to gain even more followers and that could be because of Trump train riders hopping onboard after Trump’s retweet.Technical glitches such as the one that hit Kanye’s page has happened before and his numbers have been all over the place since his April 13th return.

Make no mistake whether he’s trolling us or if he’s dead serious about his tweets and signs point to the latter he is definitely not on our playlists right now. He’s even got Chance The Rapper and CyHi The Prince out here on these Twitter streets looking crazy. The unfollow Kanye movement hasn’t started YET but there is still time for it to happen if Ye keeps this behavior up.

