Kanye West Closes A Fatburger, Opens His Mouth About 2 New Albums

Kanye West’s Fatburger in Orland Park Closes

A few years ago, Kanye West brought his love for the California Fatburger restaurant franchise to Illinois. Apparently the demand for the tasty burger hut isn’t the same as in the West Coast as the very first Fatburger he opened in Orland Park has been forced to shut down.

Mr. West began KW Foods, LLC and was cleared to place 10 Fatburger restaurant franchises in Illinois as reported here:

The response started out heavy, but James Newell, Fatburger’s director of operations, states that after a year and a half of existence, the restaurant is facing financial hardships, “It’s unfortunate, but we hope to have a presence in Orland Park again in the future.”

All is not lost for the “Louis Vuitton Don,” he still has a Fatburger in Beverly near 95th and Western and he also sent a message to his 2.1 million followers about his upcoming moves. Take it away ‘Ye:

“WATCH THE THRONE COMING IN 2 MONTHS!!!!!!!!!!”

“MY NEW ALBUM COMING THIS SUMMER”

“ALL THE LIGHTS VIDEO IN 1 WEEK!!!!!!”