That Time Kanye West Walked Into A Street Sign & Caught A Speedknot [VIDEO]

Watch where you're walking on these Hollywood streets.

Kanye West on TMZ

Source: TMZ / TMZ

Kanye West is on a Wyoming mountain knocking out beats. While we’ve gotten a reprieve from his wacky intellect, let us remember that time he ran into a sign, and blamed the paparazzi for it.

There was Yeezy five years ago, walking with Kim Kardashian, with his head down, so of course, he ran into a street sign.

The comedy was glorious.

Yeezy was hot. Especially considering he was rocking what looked like a leather shirt.

#neverforget

Photo: TMZ

Kanye West

