That Time Kanye West Walked Into A Street Sign & Caught A Speedknot [VIDEO]

Kanye West is on a Wyoming mountain knocking out beats. While we’ve gotten a reprieve from his wacky intellect, let us remember that time he ran into a sign, and blamed the paparazzi for it.
There was Yeezy five years ago, walking with Kim Kardashian, with his head down, so of course, he ran into a street sign.
The comedy was glorious.
Yeezy was hot. Especially considering he was rocking what looked like a leather shirt.
#neverforget
Photo: TMZ
