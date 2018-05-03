That Time Kanye West Walked Into A Street Sign & Caught A Speedknot [VIDEO]

Kanye West is on a Wyoming mountain knocking out beats. While we’ve gotten a reprieve from his wacky intellect, let us remember that time he ran into a sign, and blamed the paparazzi for it.

There was Yeezy five years ago, walking with Kim Kardashian, with his head down, so of course, he ran into a street sign.

The comedy was glorious.

Yeezy was hot. Especially considering he was rocking what looked like a leather shirt.

#neverforget

—

Photo: TMZ