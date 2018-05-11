Chris Brown Faces Lawsuit From Woman Who Claims She Was Raped At His Home

Chris Brown has proven time and again that his life and legal trouble go hand in hand like peanut butter and jelly, and he’s now the target of a lawsuit that is alleging sexual assault of a young woman. According to a woman only known as Jane Doe, an associate of Brown raped her repeatedly at the singer’s home while he reportedly forced her to perform some of the acts in question.

Chris Brown has been accused of co-conspiring, aiding and abetting in a 2017 sexual assault that took place during a party at his house in a new lawsuit filed Wednesday (May 9) by attorney Gloria Allred on behalf of her client, a woman who will be known as Jane Doe.

During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Allred described the incidents leading up to the alleged assault but would not go into detail about the specific allegations, instead referring reporters to the lawsuit due to the sensitive nature of the claims. The famed women’s rights attorney with more than 40 years of professional experience did, however, offer a warning to television stations that she was unsure whether details such as those included in the suit could be aired on television.

“This is one of the most horrific sexual assault cases that I have ever seen,” she said. “And our client, Jane Doe, has been severely traumatized by what she was forced to suffer.”

The outlet adds in its reporting that the associate, Lowell Grissom Jr., also known as rapper Young Lo, and Brown met Jane Doe at a concert at 1OAK and was invited to an afterparty where Brown and Young Lo were recording. Jane Doe claims her phone was confiscated as Brown didn’t want random photos floating around and went to his home in order to get her device back.

From there, Jane Doe describes a scene of drugs and guns, with Brown handing out a white pill that she didn’t take, stating that the singer wanted everyone to have a “good time” then allegedly moved her and other women into a room where Grissom carried out his assault.

Jane Doe is seeking general and punitive damages.

