Wale Signs With Warner Bros. Records, 6th Studio LP On The Way

Wale has been making major moves beginning with his singing to Interscope and then aligning with Rick Ross’ Maybach Music Group. Now, the DMV rapper will be merging his talents with the Warner Bros. Records team and has a new studio project in the works as well.

The move was announced via a press release from Warner this morning, along with the news that Wale will be dropping a sixth studio album with the label. Warner Bros. Records co-chairman gave Folarin heavy praise and expressed joy in him joining the team.

“He is a pillar in the hip-hop community and beyond; with his cultural relevance and lyrical prose, he continues to elevate the game. Wale is truly a force to be reckoned with and we look forward to a successful partnership for years to come.”

Wale added, “This is an exciting step for me. I am thrilled to be at a company that is willing to showcase my artistry, while supporting my entrepreneurial spirit.”

To commemorate the partnership, Wale has unleashed “Black Bonnie” featuring Jacquees, a track that appeared on his It’s Complicated EP. The news also comes on the heels of the surprise EP Self Promotion.

Salute to Wale. Check out “Black Bonnie” below.

—

Photo: Getty