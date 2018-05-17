Meek Mill Officially Added to Hot 97 Summer Jam 2018 Lineup

Things are about to warm up something serious at this year’s Summer Jam and climate change ain’t to blame for this one.

Already featuring a star-studded lineup that includes the likes of Pulitzer Prize-winner Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, and Remy Ma, HOT 97 has today (May 17) confirmed that Meek Mill will in fact be in the house come June 10 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

In a statement released by HOT 97, morning show host and Assistant Program Director, Ebro Darden expressed his enthusiasm of this year’s latest edition: “We are happy to welcome our man Meek Mill is to the Summer Jam stage. He has been through hell and what he needs is mad love and our continued support.”

To top things off, the New York City Hip-Hop radio station is donating $10,000 to Justice League NYC to support their criminal justice reform initiatives and help prevent unjust incarcerations like that of Meek himself.

This won’t be Meek’s first post-prison concert appearance as he just tore it down at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami this week and left it all on stage. Welcome back, Meek.

Photo: Getty